Aha launches floating display in Hyderabad for Dance IKON S2

aha, the regional OTT platform, launched a marketing campaign in Hyderabad to promote Dance IKON Season 2: Wildfire. The brand placed a 5-ton floating display in Hussain Sagar Lake, creating a large-scale visual promotion for the show.

The installation spans 40 feet in length and 36 feet in height, mounted on a 72×20-foot barge. Built in 48 hours, the illuminated display attracted attention and became a popular spot for photos and social media discussions.

Speaking on the grand marketing initiative, Vipin Unni, chief marketing officer (CMO) of aha, said, “Yes, you heard it right. We dropped Dance IKON 2 in a lake. To launch #DanceIKON2WildFire, we placed a 5-ton floating spectacle right in the middle of Hussain Sagar, making Hyderabad’s skyline our billboard—something never done before in a decade. The reaction has been phenomenal; visitors near the Buddha Statue were stunned, and the installation quickly became a selfie magnet and a social media sensation.”

He added, “This season is all about sizzling talent, unexpected twists, and ruthless eliminations, with survival driven by audience votes. We had to match that energy with our marketing. At aha, we don’t just launch shows—we make waves. Get ready for new episodes every Friday, packed with even more action. Join the wildfire and #WatchOnAha!”