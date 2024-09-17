Airtel and Amazon Prime join forces for new live TV and streaming plan

“At Prime Video, we are constantly looking at ways to strengthen our distribution and take our much-loved movies and series to an even wider audience,” said Shilangi Mukherji, director and head – SVOD business, Prime Video, India. “The collaboration with Airtel Digital TV makes access to Prime Video’s full selection of content even more seamless, while providing other shopping & shipping benefits of Prime Lite, like unlimited free ‘Same-day/Next-Day’ delivery across millions of products, early access to exclusive deals, and much more. The collaboration aims to make premium entertainment even more accessible to customers in India.”