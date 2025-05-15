ALTT launches 'Kutingg’ – a new vertical content segment

In a strategic move that redefines digital storytelling, ‘Kutingg’, a new vertical video content segment designed exclusively for mobile-first audiences, becomes one of the first Indian platforms to offer original stories shot entirely in vertical format, optimised for immersive smartphone viewing. Kutingg is set to offer shorter, sharper, and more immersive storytelling, catering to young India’s fast-paced lifestyle – whether on-the-go, during breaks, or while browsing social feeds.

As mobile content consumption continues to rise, Kutingg represents commitment to format innovation and agile storytelling. The vertical format aligns with the way today’s audiences scroll, swipe, and watch, delivering quick, high-impact narratives without compromising cinematic depth or storytelling quality.

The new segment will launch with a diverse lineup of short-format originals across genres such as romance, thrillers, slice-of-life, youth and campus dramas, and relationship-driven stories.

Commenting on the launch, Nitin Burman, group chief revenue officer (CRO), Balaji Telefilms, said, "We’ve always been at the forefront of innovation, and with ‘Kutingg’, we’re introducing a new storytelling format that offers an intimate and engaging viewer experience. This mobile-first, vertical format is designed to meet the evolving viewing habits of today’s audience. Kutingg breaks traditional screen boundaries and represents the future of content—snackable, striking, and personal. Our vision with Kutingg is to redefine how stories are consumed, offering an immersive, flexible viewing experience that aligns with the fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyles of young India. We’re proud to be pioneers in leading this change."

In addition to content innovation, Kutingg opens up creative possibilities for emerging writers and filmmakers, offering a new canvas to experiment with structure and style in the vertical format.

With this bold move, Kutingg a ALTT's vertical continues to solidify its position as a trendsetter in India’s digital entertainment space, consistently redefining content to meet the needs of the next generation of viewers.