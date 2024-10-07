Amazon acquires MX Player to merge with Amazon miniTV

Amazon recently acquired certain assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app, a free streaming OTT service in India. With this acquisition, Amazon is merging two free AVOD services, MX Player and Amazon miniTV, into a single service called Amazon MX Player.
Amazon MX Player will feature a combined library of popular shows, including Aashram and Dharavi Bank, along with a collection of Korean, Mandarin, and Turkish shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The service will offer premium content across various genres in one location, accessible via mobile apps, Amazon.in Shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.
“Today we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player, with the advertising tech that leverages Amazon’s billions of customer signals,” said Girish Prabhu, head of Amazon Advertising India. “It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to a very large and engaged base across India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom.”
Amazon will continue to invest in originals and returning seasons of popular shows, which will help provide advertisers the opportunity to deepen their relationships with viewers.
“Amazon and MX Player obsess over customer experience and are both believers in the future of free entertainment,” said Karan Bedi, head of Amazon MX Player. “Being part of Amazon will let us continue to delight millions of viewers across the country. We will offer high-quality entertainment and streaming experiences faster than we could have done independently, while continuing to keep the service free. This merger will mean great things for our viewers, advertisers and content partners, and will let us bring MX Player to even more people in India.”