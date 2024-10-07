Amazon acquires MX Player to merge with Amazon miniTV

Amazon MX Player will feature a combined library of popular shows, including Aashram and Dharavi Bank, along with a collection of Korean, Mandarin, and Turkish shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The service will offer premium content across various genres in one location, accessible via mobile apps, Amazon.in Shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

“Today we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player, with the advertising tech that leverages Amazon’s billions of customer signals,” said Girish Prabhu, head of Amazon Advertising India. “It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to a very large and engaged base across India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom.”

Amazon will continue to invest in originals and returning seasons of popular shows, which will help provide advertisers the opportunity to deepen their relationships with viewers.