Amazon miniTV collaborates with Meta

With this partnership, Meta creators promote upcoming exclusive shows on Amazon miniTV, get access to stars and shoot locations, and some will also get to be a part of the new shows.
Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service available on Amazon shopping app and Fire TV, has joined hands with Meta, for a unique partnership where creators will not only promote upcoming shows from the streaming service but also feature in a few of them.
In recognition of the way creators are at the forefront of pushing culture forward, Amazon miniTV has partnered with Meta’s ‘Born on Instagram’ program. As a part of this, a select group of popular creators will collaborate and create content around the key shows from the streaming service. The partnership began with a collaboration with creators for the Suniel Shetty action series ‘Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega’. The actor collaborated with the Norwegian dance group Quickstyle on their maiden visit to India, which resulted in over 4 million plays on Instagram Reels. Similar creator integrations also took place for the series ‘Gutar Gu’, which resulted in over 58 million plays on Instagram Reels.
Commenting on the partnership, Aruna Daryanani, head of business, Amazon miniTV said “Social media content creators have a unique ability to build a strong connect with their audiences. They have the power to build awareness on different areas, strike up discussions, and encourage engagement and Meta is at the forefront of this innovation. This presents to us an opportunity to innovate and explore new areas of synergy with budding content creators. This collaboration with Meta is a step towards harnessing such great talent whilst we entertain audiences.”
Unique to this partnership, creators will get exclusive access to the shoot locations, for them to shoot behind-the-scenes (BTS) content. Additionally, creators will also get an opportunity to be part of some of the shows Amazon miniTV as well.
Paras Sharma, director of content and community partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said, “Creators are drivers of culture and inspiration, and we want them to get discovered by audiences who love their content. The partnership with Amazon miniTV and Meta is rooted in this purpose, where Amazon miniTV unlocks new forefronts in influencer marketing through unique creator integrations. And creators, in whose success we’re invested in, get access to new audiences watching these exciting shows on Amazon miniTV.”