Amazon miniTV collaborates with Meta

In recognition of the way creators are at the forefront of pushing culture forward, Amazon miniTV has partnered with Meta’s ‘Born on Instagram’ program. As a part of this, a select group of popular creators will collaborate and create content around the key shows from the streaming service. The partnership began with a collaboration with creators for the Suniel Shetty action series ‘Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega’. The actor collaborated with the Norwegian dance group Quickstyle on their maiden visit to India, which resulted in over 4 million plays on Instagram Reels. Similar creator integrations also took place for the series ‘Gutar Gu’, which resulted in over 58 million plays on Instagram Reels.