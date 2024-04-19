Amazon miniTV forays into Tamil and Telugu language content

The line-up of dubbed titles includesHindi originals of miniTV such as Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega, Physics Wallah, patriotic series Rakshak- India’s Braves, a young romance series Highway Love, amongst others. In addition to this, viewers will also get to enjoy a repertoire of Hollywood blockbuster movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, including classics such as Twilight, Now You See Me, Hunger Games series, the Step Up franchise, Red, and more. In pursuit of a more holistic content offering, the service will also bring to its customers Korean, Turkish and Mandarin shows dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.