Amazon MX Player unveils 100+ shows for 2025 at StreamNext event

The first edition of Amazon MX Player’s StreamNext event featured global marketing leaders like Sir Martin Sorrell and Benedict Evans, along with key entertainment figures. The event focused on India’s evolving content consumption and Amazon MX Player’s role in advertising. Notable attendees included Bobby Deol (Aashram 3), Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff (Hunter 2), Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora (Hip Hop India 2), and Ashneer Grover (Rise and Fall). Amazon MX Player also announced over 100 new shows for 2025.

Advertisment

“Today’s gathering is all about bringing together the vast reach of Amazon MX Player, with ad tech that leverages Amazon’s trillions of customer signals,” said Girish Prabhu, head of Amazon Ads India. “It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to over 250 million unique users in India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom. Full funnel advertising is here!”

With Originals, reality shows, and MX Vdesi content, including K-dramas, Mandarin, and Turkish shows, Amazon MX Player is a major entertainment platform in India. “There is no other streaming service in India that offers such a massive selection of content for free,” said Karan Bedi, head of Amazon MX Player.

Bedi stated that MX Player is among India's most downloaded apps, with over 1.4 billion downloads on the Play Store. Amazon MX Player is also accessible on Amazon.in, Prime Video, and Fire TV. This widespread availability ensures that customers can enjoy shows on their preferred channel. “Amazon MX Player is uniquely positioned to drive the shift from linear television to video streaming, its reach is already at par with some of the leading general entertainment channels in India.”

Amogh Dusad, head of content, announced over 100 new shows for 2025, including 40 new Hindi originals and returning seasons of popular shows like Aashram, Hunter, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Hip Hop India, Sixer, Who’s your Gynac, and Playground. New series announced include Bhay, about an Indian paranormal investigator, The Titan Story, on India’s first super brand, and the reality show Rise and Fall, where players compete to become rulers or remain paupers. Viewers can expect a new MX Vdesi series weekly, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, along with an extensive movie library. Dusad explained how the service uses consumer insights to create authentic storylines and experiment with new content formats. “We are committed to keeping India entertained—free of charge!”

The event also showcased new interactive and shoppable ad formats for Amazon MX Player. These include in-stream shoppable ads where viewers can browse products during ad breaks and immersive formats for effective brand communication. Viewer interaction with these native ad formats is 6-7 times higher than other industry options.

“Our audiences are highly engaged viewers and we have a strong understanding of their shopping patterns, an advantage that only Amazon MX Player can provide. Even brands that don’t sell products or services on Amazon can connect to customers through this premium world of content and by leveraging our first-party shopping signals, to enhance their campaign effectiveness”, said Aruna Daryanani, director, Amazon MX Player.

Om Jha, director of media and partnerships at PepsiCo, shared insights on how the service has contributed to their brand’s success.