Amazon Prime Video teases Sidharth Malhotra & Shilpa Shetty starrer 'Indian Police Force' trailer launch

The platform has installed gigantic Amazon delivery boxes at various locations across the country to heighten excitement for the series.
Amazon original series Indian Police Force, created by Rohit Shetty, is all set to make its mark on the digital landscape. Renowned for his super hit cop franchises like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Shetty is now gearing up to introduce fans to the next chapter of his cop universe, a series that promises to redefine the very essence of action-packed storytelling.
In an interesting move, Prime Video takes the excitement around the series to a new level with Amazon Delivers Action. To build anticipation around the trailer among fans, Prime Video has installed 18 feet larger than life Amazon delivery boxes across Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, Udaipur’s City Palace, Indore’s Chappan Dukan, Delhi’s Select City walk & INA Dilli Haat, Lucknow’s Lulu Mall and Mumbai's Juhu beach amongst other states and cities including Gujarat, Kerala, Jaisalmer, Coorg, Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir (Gulmarg) .
Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty spearhead the cast of this upcoming series, ensuring a cinematic spectacle filled with action and chases.
Indian Police Force marks Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Siddharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop avatar.
The star cast of the series also features Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.
The cop action drama is slated to premiere on January 19, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video, in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.