Amazon Prime Video to launch ad-supported streaming: Report

Amazon that offers ad-free versions of third party streaming services Max and Paramount through its prime video channels is now looking to add ad-based streaming service.
The streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is planning to launch a service that will be advertising-supported, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
Netflix also launched similar kinds of features in an effort to boost revenue and drive more customer base.
The report highlights that the discussions about the advertising-supported tier are in the early stages, people familiar with the situation told the Journal, adding that Amazon has yet to officially decide whether it will move forward with the plans for an ad tier.
The streaming service is expected to introduce multiple ways to introduce ads, including adding more advertising for Prime subscribers and then offering an ad-free option for more money.