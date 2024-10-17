Amazon Prime Video to offer ad-free subscription at higher price

Starting in 2025, Amazon Prime Video will begin showing advertisements on its streaming service. However, users who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience will have the option to subscribe to an ad-free plan, at a higher price.

Advertisment

The company reassured its current Prime members that the price of their existing Prime membership will remain unchanged in 2025.

Prime Lite subscribers, however, will not be affected by these changes and will continue to have access to the full content library with ads in 720p HD resolution on a single device.

In a blog post, the streaming giant stated that while ads will be included in its shows and movies, the number of ads will be limited.

"We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers," the company stated.

Customers will be notified via email several weeks before ads are introduced, giving them the option to upgrade to the ad-free plan.