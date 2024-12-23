Amazon Prime Video to restrict password sharing starting in 2025

Amazon Prime Video will introduce restrictions on password sharing in India starting in 2025. Under the new policy, users will be allowed to log in to a maximum of five devices, including two TVs. This move follows similar actions taken by Netflix to limit account sharing.

An email sent to Amazon Prime subscribers stated, “As part of your Prime membership, you and your household are entitled to enjoy Prime Video on up to five devices. Starting January 2025, we are updating our usage terms in India to include up to two TVs as part of your five devices entitlement. You can manage your devices on your Settings page or buy another Prime membership to watch Prime Video on more devices."

Amazon Prime members currently have the ability to log in to up to 10 devices without additional sub-limits. However, with the new changes, users will be restricted to connecting no more than two TVs, which could pose challenges for some. Prime Video still allows logging into up to five devices simultaneously.

Earlier, the streaming giant has confirmed that starting in 2025, ads will be shown during TV shows and movies for existing subscribers. The streaming service assured that the ad load will be lighter compared to traditional TV and other streaming platforms. Additionally, a new ad-free tier will soon be introduced in India.