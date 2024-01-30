Amazon Report reveals aggregated insights on how Indian viewers consumed content in 2023

Cricket predominated Indian Fire TV streaming habits in 2023.
According to the Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends report, Indians spent more hours streaming cricket when compared to entertainment content during domestic and international cricket tournaments in 2023. Published by Amazon, the report captures aggregated insights on how Indian viewers consumed content on their Fire TV devices in 2023.
Data reveals that Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu streamed more hours of cricket than other states. In 2023, Indian households spent around four hours per day streaming their favorite movies, shows, cricket matches, playing games, and listening to music.
Favorites on Fire TV include
Besides cricket, users also enjoyed streaming F1 races. Viewership for F1 races witnessed a 50% increase from last year.
Kids’ related apps saw approximately 31% increase in monthly streaming hours per customer. Some of the popular apps include YouTube Kids, ChuChu TV, HappyKids and others.
Fire TV users also enjoyed playing music on their TV. Last year, one in every three users played music through Amazon Music, Spotify, and other music apps.
Fire TV users made the most of free (ad-supported) streaming platforms. Apps such as YouTube, miniTV, MX Player, and others saw approximately 23% year-over-year increase in streaming hours.
Users enjoy the convenience of Alexa’s universal voice search on Fire TV
Approximately 80% of Fire TV users took Alexa’s help in searching and navigating through their favorite content controlling their Alexa-enabled smart home appliances, setting reminders, etc.
Comedy, thriller, and drama were some of the most popular genres of content watched by Fire TV users. Taarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma was the most voice-searched Indian title, followed by Bigg Boss, Anupama, Ramayan, and CID to name a few.
Parents of young kids used Alexa to search and play popular kids’ shows namely Cocomelon, Peppa Pig, and Chhota Bheem.
Indians across 99% of the pin codes purchased Fire TV devices
With thousands of positive reviews and a 4+ rating on Amazon.in, Fire TV Sticks have been bought by Indians across 99% of the pin codes of the country.
From Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar, Kamrup in Assam, Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh, to Purnia in Bihar – families enjoyed the streaming experience offered by Fire TV
Fire TV users enjoyed streaming Prime Video movies and originals
Some of the most streamed movie on Prime Video were Pathan, Bawaal, Rocky aur Rani, Jailer, Drishyam 2, Pippa, and Mast Mein Rehne Ka.
Popular Prime Video original series streamed by Fire TV users were Farzi, Dahaad, Jubilee, and Made In heaven etc.