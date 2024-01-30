Amazon Report reveals aggregated insights on how Indian viewers consumed content in 2023

Approximately 80% of Fire TV users took Alexa’s help in searching and navigating through their favorite content controlling their Alexa-enabled smart home appliances, setting reminders, etc.

Comedy, thriller, and drama were some of the most popular genres of content watched by Fire TV users. Taarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma was the most voice-searched Indian title, followed by Bigg Boss, Anupama, Ramayan, and CID to name a few.