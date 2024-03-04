Animax joins the league of national, international, and regional OTT apps on Tata Play Binge

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Viewers can access these on smartphones, android smart TVs, desktops, laptops, tablets, Amazon FireTV Stick, and the Tata Play Binge website.
Anime fans now have a new destination to access Japanese anime content with Tata Play Binge’s latest partnership with Japanese anime network, Animax. This comes at an opportune time when India’s palette has been growing for anime content, where viewers are emerging as a community and showcasing interest in Japanese culture and cuisine. Tata Play Binge subscribers will now be enjoying anime content at the touch of a button, through this partnership.
Animax features animated content including web series, movies, and much more for viewers to discover and explore. Animax will take viewers on a journey into the world of anime with new and popular titles. Additionally, they will get to enjoy fan-favourite anime blockbusters like Kuroko's Basketball, Yashahime: Half Demon Princess, Black Clover, Naruto, Haikyu!! and others. Titles loved by Tweens like Y School Heroes will also be available to reach across different age groups.
Subscribers also get to explore exclusive titles like Fruits Basket, Rent-a-Girlfriend, Orient, Black Clover, Naruto and numerous others. The platform will bring multiple hours of programming to global anime enthusiasts' providing access to the most exciting content.
Commenting on the new partnership, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “With Animax’s support, we are adding another genre to our growing bouquet of content spread – anime. Tata Play Binge viewers will now have a huge selection of popular anime content available to them at one place. With its vast mix of popular OTT apps and a wide range of content offerings, Tata Play Binge ensures that viewers derive maximum value from their subscription.”
Talking about this partnership, George Chien, co-founder, CEO and president of KC Global Media, which owns the Animax network, said, “We are thrilled to announce another strategic launch in India, working with Tata Play to launch Animax for the legion of passion anime fans. With its broad scope and all-embracing approach to content delivery, Tata Play is an ideal partner for us to expand and connect our worldwide archive of Japanese anime tiles to more anime fans across their platform, while sharing this beloved genre to new viewers as well.”
Animax will join other OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and a single user interface.