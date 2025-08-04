Apple users overcharged for Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube; team apologises

Actor Aamir Khan has introduced a pay-per-view model through his official YouTube channel, allowing audiences to rent his films for a small fee. The move bypasses major OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, offering viewers direct access to his movies.

The release of Aamir Khan’s latest film Sitaare Zameen Par under the new pay-per-view model hit a snag after viewers using Apple devices reported being charged above the announced Rs. 100 rental fee. Several users flagged the discrepancy while trying to rent the film.

Aamir Khan Productions quickly addressed the issue in an official statement on X (formerly Twitter). "Our sincere apologies. We just became aware that the cost to rent our film Sitaare Zameen Par is reflecting Rs. 179 on Apple devices. We are trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Aamir Khan Productions' official handle wrote on X.

The move comes as a response to changing viewing habits in the post-pandemic landscape, where OTT growth has impacted cinema attendance. Aamir Khan said the model aims to improve accessibility for audiences in regions with limited theatre access, while also encouraging cinema visits by offering an affordable viewing option.