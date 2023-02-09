ASUS India collaborates with TVF for a new web series “Followers”

Vijay Koshy, president at The Viral Fever, said, “ASUS has introduced a complete range of OLED laptop series for all types of creators. They wanted to bring out the value this adds to creators in a story appealing to the creative community, which led to the birth of the show 'Followers'. The world of digital influencers & creators has become a new landscape for Youth who are not just consuming a lot of digital content but even creating it actively. Many youngsters now choose this as their core profession. The mini-series portrays the struggles of one such upcoming creator Sunaina whose world collides with one desperate hotel employee Sippy trying to save his job & what follows is a comedy of errors. ASUS fits in the story perfectly through the upcoming creators’ lens as it makes content creation a breeze for her.”