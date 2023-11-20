Atrangii Super app launches with exclusive content and new platforms for Jio, Zee5, and MX Player

The Atrangii Super App is live for the viewers and will be available on iOS and Android app stores.
Atrangii Super App will expand its horizon, bringing exclusive content to Jio, Zee5, and MX Player Platforms. Super App will include premium shows and brand new platforms like Firangii, Satrangii, Flaunt, Imli along with e-commerce platform, all under one roof at only Rs.99 for a month for android users and only Rs.135 for a month for iOS users.
Atrangii OTT helmed by media baron Vibhu Agarwal has now enhanced the app to redefine the OTT experience for the audience. Atrangii will now be an all-encompassing super app, and the expansion is marked by the introduction of various sub platforms under its ecosystem. The OTT platform, will now have under its umbrella four new platforms Firangii, Satrangii, Flaunt, Imli each delving into a different genre. Along with it, the super app will also have premium original shows and its e-commerce platform. The new Atrangii OTT super app will is priced at Rs.99 for a month for android users and Rs.135 for a month for iOS users for subscription per month, at Rs.180 for 3 months for android users and Rs.225 for iOS users and Rs.333 for the year for android users and Rs.369 for iOS users.
Premium Shows will include the standout content slate from Atrangii featuring stellar cast in incredible line up of shows like Baghin, Johri, Kaccha Pappad Pakka Pappad, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, Ganga, Mr and Mrs Khurana and Libaas. They have also announced their upcoming slate with shows like Ishqneeti, Kadiyaan, Ghost and many more.
Firangii, is especially curated for those with a taste for global entertainment and will stream super-hit fiction Hindi dubbed dramas with English subtitles from foreign languages such as Korean, Turkish, Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic, Pakistani and other international language content. From thrilling K-pop sensations to gripping Turkish romantic dramas, Firangi broadens horizons and invites viewers on a cross-cultural journey.
Satrangii will primarily feature original finite web series which will vary from long format stories to short series, series will be varying from 8-20 episodes.
Flaunting one of its most impressive platforms, the company plans to provide enticing and captivating lifestyle content. This highly glamorous platform promises to fully engage viewers. The initial non-fiction show to debut is KINK, featuring reality TV star Divya Agarwal, offering a peek into the glitz, glamour, passion, and excitement of reality television. Additionally, Atrangii will introduce its first-ever reality talk show called 'Ansuni'... Teri Kahi, Maine Suni, which is currently in production and set to launch soon. This unique talk show will be hosted by the charismatic, bold, straightforward, and popular Hindustani Bhau. The app, as its name suggests, will also feature content on high-end fashion, photography, and travel.
Imli, on the other hand is a fascinating platform that will take the world of podcasts by storm. With a vast library of audio content, Imli offers a mix of entertaining as well as thought-provoking engaging storytelling that will be amalgamated with international quality background music, foley and dialogues giving viewers a close to real immersive experience. The stories will span genres like horror, crime, thriller, love, romance and many more unexplored themes.
Vibhu Agarwal, founder & CEO Atrangii Group shared, “We are delighted to add four more platforms - Firangii, Satrangii, Flaunt, Imli to our Atrangii ecosystem. Ever since Atrangii has launched, our only endeavour has been to make it a one-stop destination for everything entertainment. To further this initiative, we have also enhanced and added our e-commerce platform to the super app. Subscribers of Atrangii OTT, can now stream their favourite content and shop on one single platform. This saves the consumer the hassle of registering and subscribing to different apps to achieve their entertainment and shopping needs. We are proud to be the first home-grown super app to roll out fiction, non-fiction, lifestyle content and podcast under one umbrella platform.”
The Atrangii Super App is live for the viewers and will be available on iOS and Android app stores.