Atrangii Super app launches with exclusive content and new platforms for Jio, Zee5, and MX Player

Vibhu Agarwal, founder & CEO Atrangii Group shared, “We are delighted to add four more platforms - Firangii, Satrangii, Flaunt, Imli to our Atrangii ecosystem. Ever since Atrangii has launched, our only endeavour has been to make it a one-stop destination for everything entertainment. To further this initiative, we have also enhanced and added our e-commerce platform to the super app. Subscribers of Atrangii OTT, can now stream their favourite content and shop on one single platform. This saves the consumer the hassle of registering and subscribing to different apps to achieve their entertainment and shopping needs. We are proud to be the first home-grown super app to roll out fiction, non-fiction, lifestyle content and podcast under one umbrella platform.”

The Atrangii Super App is live for the viewers and will be available on iOS and Android app stores.