Balaji Telefilms expands digital content across OTT, YouTube, and TV

Balaji Telefilms is expanding its digital presence with a focus on platform-driven storytelling. The company is diversifying its content across OTT platforms and YouTube Originals to cater to changing audience preferences while maintaining its storytelling heritage.

The studio is creating platform-exclusive content and digital-first YouTube videos, aiming to reach diverse audiences across regions and devices. The studio is now revamping its content engine with a digital-first mindset, while staying true to the storytelling values that built its legacy.

Balaji Digital began with original content for JioHotstar, including "Power of Paanch," a youth-focused show about college life, and "Dus June Ki Raat," a psychological thriller. Recently, it released "Kull – The Legacy of the Raisingghs," a family drama starring Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar.

The brand has also launched its first Balaji Originals for YouTube, "The Great Indian Cricket Fan," a series celebrating India's love for cricket. This marks a key step in Balaji's digital expansion.

Nitin Burman, group chief revenue officer (CRO), Balaji Telefilms, said, “At Balaji, storytelling is in our DNA. For decades, we’ve created content that mirrors the aspirations, emotions, and realities of Indian audiences. Today, we’re embracing the digital era with the same passion, but through a renewed lens. Our diversified digital slate — with originals across OTT platforms and YouTube — reflects our vision of reaching every segment of the Indian viewer, from bustling metros to small towns, and across generations. We’re not just expanding our reach; we’re redefining the way content connects with audiences."

He further added, "Balaji has always been at the forefront of innovation, and as we embark on this new phase of digital-first storytelling, our goal is to create content that resonates deeply, sparking emotional connections and cultural relevance. We aim to tell stories that are universally relatable yet deeply rooted in our heritage. With our digital slate growing stronger, Balaji is poised to continue leading from the front, setting trends and shaping the future of entertainment, not just for India but for the world.”

Balaji Telefilms is expanding its digital content with a mix of originals across OTT platforms and YouTube, offering both long and short-form formats. The company continues to produce content for television, digital, and film, including projects like "Bhoot Bangla" and "VVAN – Force of the Forrest" for films, "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" for TV, and potential plans for reviving "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi."