Bhuvan Bam promotes Deadpool & Wolverine OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar

Bhuvan Bam, known for his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines,’ has collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar for the OTT release of Deadpool & Wolverine. He has created two humorous videos adding a ‘desi’ twist to the Marvel movie, now streaming on the platform.

Advertisment

In the video, Bhuvan Bam portrays a “Desi-Videsi” character and describes Deadpool & Wolverine as a mix of desi and videsi elements. He highlights the film’s action and quirky dialogues, offering fans a personal invitation to the Marvel adventure.

Sharing his excitement on the film’s debut, Bhuvan Bam commented, “I've always admired Ryan Reynolds for his sharp wit and perfect timing—he’s just unbeatable when it comes to delivering a punchline! Watching him as Deadpool team up with Wolverine’s raw intensity makes for an insane combo that has you hooked from start to finish. There’s everything from wild action and razor-sharp comedy to real camaraderie and superpowers that are just epic to watch. For fans like me who love seeing these larger-than-life heroes in our own language, this one’s a total treat. I can’t wait for everyone to dive into this desi-style blockbuster experience — it’s the perfect mix of masala and dhamaal!”