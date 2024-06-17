Bobby Deol turns ‘Baby’ Deol in Prime Video's promo for 'The Boys'

The internet adores actor Bobby Deol, also known as Lord Bobby, as their favorite on-screen bad boy. However, a recently released video might change that perception! Known for his action-packed roles in films like Ajnabee, Naqaab, and Humraaz, and characters such as Abrar in Animal and Baba Nirala in Ashram, Bobby Deol is no stranger to blood, gore, and violence. But in Prime Video’s Emmy-Award-winning series The Boys, the formidable Bobby transforms into ‘Baby Deol’—a look that his devoted fans could never have imagined.