Brands move in with Malaika Arora’s new OTT show

The show, which depicts the life of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, offered brands an opportunity to be integrated in its narrative. Being featured in the show brought with it multiple benefits. Firstly, the brands have managed to mark a presence in the audience’s mind without an intrusive advertisement. Certain integrations were done so subtly, that it didn’t even occur to the viewers that it was intentionally placed there. For example, we see Arora drinking a glass of water during her diction class. She’s drinking Evocus Black Water. While the colour of the water intrigues the viewers and draws their attention, it doesn’t come across as a forced integration.