Brands move in with Malaika Arora’s new OTT show

The Disney+ Hotstar show, which depicts the life of the Bollywood actor, offered an excellent opportunity for brands like Lotus Herbals, Lakme, Dyson, among others.
Lotus Herbals, Lakme, Natural Diamonds Council (NDC), Evocus, Dyson, Happilo. Though belonging to different categories, these brands have something in common. They all featured in Disney+ Hotstar’s show Moving in with Malaika. Integrated within the storyline, they were seen or mentioned at different points in the show.
The show, which depicts the life of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, offered brands an opportunity to be integrated in its narrative. Being featured in the show brought with it multiple benefits. Firstly, the brands have managed to mark a presence in the audience’s mind without an intrusive advertisement. Certain integrations were done so subtly, that it didn’t even occur to the viewers that it was intentionally placed there. For example, we see Arora drinking a glass of water during her diction class. She’s drinking Evocus Black Water. While the colour of the water intrigues the viewers and draws their attention, it doesn’t come across as a forced integration.
Secondly, it appears as the actress genuinely endorses these products and thus brings in an aspirational value to them. For example, we see several Dyson products, including an air purifier, vacuum cleaner and a hair styler, being used during the show.
Unlike ads, these integrations give brands the liberty of time. So not only do we get to see Arora using these products, but we also see their application and use cases. For example, we see her using Lotus Herbals products as part of her skincare routine before applying her makeup. She demonstrates how these products can be used.
However, the biggest advantage is that the advertisers are gaining access to a premium audience. The episodes are behind a paywall and thus these brand integrations are reaching a paying subscriber base.
Along with the brand placements during the show, the platform also carried advertisements. Since its launch on December 5, the platform dropped four episodes per week (Monday to Thursday). So the viewers who watched the 16 episodes immediately would see ads during the show. This ensured that the brands could reach a paid audience.
Disney+ Hotstar used the brand integrations to market the show as well. Apart from the in-show integrations, brands like Lakme also promoted Arora’s looks from the show on their social media feed.
Disney+ Hotstar has been integrating brands in its reality content for sometime now. For example in Koffee with Karan, Jaquar Bath+Light was the lighting partner and there was a MyGlamm zone. Johar also switched to the Lenskart reading glasses before the rapid fire segment. There were some not-so-subtle questions like “What floats your boAt?” and “What makes your fashion a cut above the rest?” At the end of the season, they even did a Koffee Hamper reveal, to flaunt the products of the sponsored brands.
A post-campaign analysis done by the platform states that Koffee with Karan Season 7, delivered 100% success in key brand measures for all the brands that came on board as sponsors or bought into the show’s inventory. All nine brands saw 2X higher uplifts against platform benchmarks across brand awareness, brand association, purchase intent, etc.
According to a recent Ormax report, the show was watched by 21.3 million unique viewers, making to a list of less than 20 properties that crossed the 20 million mark in 2022.