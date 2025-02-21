Celebrity MasterChef India on Sony LIV drives 2x subscription growth

Sony LIV is streaming Celebrity MasterChef India, featuring popular celebrities in a cooking competition. Guided by Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and host Farah Khan, contestants take on challenges to compete for the title.

Celebrity MasterChef India has recorded a 13% increase in users and a 26% rise in viewership. Watch time per user and subscriptions have doubled. Female viewers account for 43% of the audience.

The show is backed by key sponsors. Veeba is the co-presenting sponsor, while ACKO, GI’s of India, and Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta are Co-Powered Sponsors. BSH Home Appliances is the exclusive Appliances Partner, and Vinod Intelligent Cookware is also a sponsor.

Ranjana Mangla- head ad revenue, Sony LIV, “At Sony LIV, we are dedicated to crafting extraordinary and immersive experiences, and Celebrity MasterChef India exemplifies this commitment. This season, we’ve partnered with visionary brands that share our passion for quality, innovation, and excellence—elevating the iconic MasterChef format to celebrate the love for food while delivering world-class entertainment. Food is more than just ingredients—it’s a cultural cornerstone that connects people across traditions and industries. Celebrity MasterChef India seamlessly integrates brands from diverse sectors, including BFSI, Consumer Durables, and Healthcare, offering a dynamic platform for meaningful collaborations. This season, we welcome an exciting mix of visionary brands driving innovation, thriving homegrown enterprises, and government initiatives that spotlight India’s rich heritage on a global stage. With a highly engaged, digitally savvy audience that values premium experiences and authentic storytelling, Celebrity MasterChef India creates impactful brand narratives that resonate deeply and leave a lasting impression.”

Viraj Bahl, founder and MD, VRB Consumer Products (Veeba & Wok Wok), said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Celebrity MasterChef India once again. Cooking is an act of love and creativity, and great taste is the reward for that effort. Our endeavor is to empower our consumers to experiment fearlessly and bring their unique flavors to life—because life tastes better with Veeba."

Ashish Mishra, CMO – ACKO, said, “MasterChef India continues to inspire today’s audience to make informed, healthier choices, aligning perfectly with ACKO’s ethos of care, simplicity, and innovation. Our collaboration with MasterChef bridges the gap between healthy cooking and stress-free living, sharing mindful tips that show we genuinely care about our customers’ overall well-being. With the show airing on Sony LIV, a platform renowned for its engaging and premium content, this partnership provides an excellent opportunity to amplify our message and drive meaningful connections with our audience.”

Shri Karan Thapar, director – DPIIT, said, “The DPIIT values its partnership with SonyLIV's MasterChef India, which aims to promote GI tag products. This collaboration is anticipated to elevate public consciousness regarding the cultural significance and inherent value imbued in these products due to their geographic origins. Furthermore, GI tagging facilitates the preservation of our country's diverse geography, environmental conditions, and traditional practices - all of which contribute to the distinctiveness of these valued products.”