ChanaJor OTT considers premium English segment entry

ChanaJor OTT is considering an expansion into English-language content as part of its long-term content roadmap, according to founder and CEO Pratap Jain.

The platform, which currently focuses on comedy-led Indian-language programming and originals, is assessing whether English content fits within its existing ecosystem and audience profile.

“At ChanaJor OTT, our focus has always been on building depth before breadth. As the OTT market matures, we are exploring whether English content can be added in a very selective way, without diluting what we stand for,” Jain said.

He added that any move would be phased and curated rather than scale-driven. “This is not about suddenly adding hundreds of titles. It is about understanding where English viewing fits into our ecosystem, what kind of stories make sense for our users, and how we can curate a small but meaningful slate over time. If and when we enter the English space, it will be thoughtful, premium, and aligned with long-term consumption habits rather than short-term numbers,” Jain said.

On the broader English OTT segment in India, Jain noted, “The English OTT audience in India is small but very loyal. These viewers are mostly urban, well-travelled, and already comfortable with paying for quality content. To win them over, scale alone is not enough.”

He emphasised positioning and exclusivity as key differentiators. “What can really help a platform stand out is strong, exclusive libraries… Big brands, known franchises, and trusted studios create confidence. The English OTT space works best when platforms know exactly who they are serving. A platform that tries to be everything often ends up being nothing special,” he said.

Jain also highlighted user experience and content discovery. “English OTT viewers don’t want endless scrolling. They want good recommendations, clean interfaces, and fewer but better choices. Whoever simplifies discovery will win mindshare.”

“Right now, the English OTT ecosystem in India is stable but stagnant… However, that doesn’t mean English content is losing value. It has simply become more selective, more premium, and more habit-driven,” he noted.

Looking ahead, he said, “English OTT in India is unlikely to become a mass market again. But it doesn’t need to. What we may see instead is a clearer, stronger premium segment, driven by fewer but more confident players.”