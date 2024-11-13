Cineflicks to launch 'Watch-to-Earn' streaming platform with rewards

Cineflicks has launched a 'watch-to-earn' model, rewarding users with cryptocurrency tokens (CNF Tokens) for every minute of content viewed, offering a new streaming experience.
This allows users to earn CNF Tokens for every minute of content viewed. These tokens can be kept as digital assets or converted into fiat currency, offering a financial return on screen time. CEO Thomas Caddick stated that Cineflicks aims to create a dynamic streaming ecosystem combining entertainment with digital assets.
Cineflicks will hold a presale of CNF Tokens before its full launch, allowing early investors to purchase tokens at a pre-market rate. The presale aims to build an engaged community and generate excitement for the platform’s official release. The platform focuses on combining entertainment and finance to attract a vibrant user base.
Upon launch, Cineflicks will feature a catalogue of popular movies, TV shows, and exclusive content, curated to appeal to a broad audience. The platform’s intuitive interface, accessible across multiple devices. Cineflicks also plans regular content updates, delivering fresh and diverse entertainment options to maintain viewer engagement.
Cineflicks’ “watch-to-earn” system rewards users for time spent viewing content, instead of relying on subscription fees. The platform’s blockchain-based model ensures secure, transparent transactions and a decentralised structure, appealing to both general viewers and cryptocurrency users. Cineflicks combines streaming with digital assets, offering both entertainment and a stake in the growing digital ecosystem.