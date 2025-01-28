Coldplay Live on Disney+ Hotstar records 8.3 million views and 165 million minutes of watch time

Disney+ Hotstar broadcasted Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert live from Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025. The live stream attracted 83 lakh views and recorded 16.5 crore minutes of watch time.

Viewers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, NCR Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal contributed 85% of the viewership. Disney+ Hotstar’s streaming technology offered a digital experience with Dolby 5.1 audio, allowing audiences to engage with the concert from their homes.

Commenting on the success, Sanjog Gupta, CEO-Sports at JioStar, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we specialise in delivering compelling and immersive coverage of large-scale live events. We're continually striving to serve elevated experiences combining our strength in story-telling with the power of shared emotional connections. Coldplay Live is a perfect example of how we bring world-class live entertainment and the power of unmissable, shared moments to millions across India.”

Kiran Mani, CEO-Digital at JioStar, said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, curating live-streaming experiences goes beyond business. Our unparalleled reach driven by our vision to empower audiences makes it imperative for us to deliver premium high value entertainment experiences for our users. The overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres live stream is a testament to our commitment to democratizing access to premium experiences, breaking barriers, and redefining how India is entertained.”

He further added "This is just the beginning of an era where technology and storytelling come together to unlock endless possibilities in live entertainment.”

Disney+ Hotstar rolled out an integrated marketing campaign targeting Coldplay fans and first-time users, inviting them to experience the live performance. The campaign witnessed promotions with an extensive cross channel plan, large scale watch parties, and on-platform interactivity.

While on-platform interactivity, including Coldplay lyrics integration, allowed fans and beyond to actively engage with the performance in real-time; influencers joined the bandwagon as they rallied their strong following, and hosted watch parties, fostering community viewing experience and adding to the fervour on Disney+ Hotstar.

The campaign integrations and impact-intensive placements across BookMyShow, Swiggy, Spotify, YouTube and other platforms were a part of the outreach, targeting communication with those who did not secure tickets.

Disney+ Hotstar leveraged advanced streaming features and an entertaining pre-live segment to create an interactive experience for viewers. The livestream offered a high-impact, data-driven platform to reach audiences at scale.

With Jameson Ginger Ale as the co-powered by sponsor, Cisco as the livestream event partner and Courtyard by Marriott as the livestream associate sponsor.