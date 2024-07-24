Colors presents the 14th edition of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Colors presents the 14th edition of stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi, rewriting the script of vacationing by taking its troop of phobia fighters to Romania for the first time. With the theme ‘Darr ki Nayi Kahaniyaan in Romania…’, this fearsome getaway is sure to shake even the most daring preparations of its contestants. Amid all the novelty of this edition, one aspect of the show remains constant with the Blockbuster filmmaker and award-winning TV host, Rohit Shetty making a comeback and mentoring the daredevils with his legendary experience.
Produced by Endemol Shine India, Hyundai presents Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, special partners Indica Easy Hair Color and Vicks, associate partners Smith & Jones Pasta Masala and Ambuja Cement, premieres on July 27 and thereafter will air every Saturday - Sunday at 9:30 pm only COLORS.
At the outset, viewers will be treated to a grand entrance as Rohit Shetty descends from the skies in a chopper to land in a high-octane car chase that leads him to board the iconic European open-air red bus. The daredevil contestants will hop on this bus from the popular Romanian landmarks. This season's itinerary of thrills will stamp spine-chilling moments and panic on the contestants’ passports with a new theme every week. From planes to trains, buses to cable cars - no mode of transport is safe from its devious challenges. And in a hair-raising first, these bravehearts will come face-to-face with Romania's fierce bears, making it an epic showdown of the khiladis vs. bears!
Alok Jain, president – General Entertainment, Viacom18 said, "For 13 thrilling years, Khatron Ke Khiladi has been at the fore of courage-testing entertainment, reserving its place in the hearts of millions. Going from strength to strength, the flagship show has created a legacy of fearless adventures, and this upcoming season will redefine it with new themes each week. The show will be taking its tradition of fear-conquering to new heights as it touches down in Romania for the first time. Its legacy, records of high viewership, strong social media presence, and loyal audience make it an ideal platform for advertisers seeking exceptional impact and reach within their intended demographic. This season, we're revving up the excitement with a groundbreaking partnership, welcoming Hyundai as our presenting sponsor for the first time. Together, we'll be shifting gears, making the most of this thrilling ride of adventures. We are delighted to have Rohit Shetty mark a decade of hosting this show, bringing his signature style and blockbuster energy to inspire and guide the contestants through their adrenaline-pumping challenges."
Host Rohit Shetty said, “Facing fears head-on has been the very essence of Khatron Ke Khiladi and as we gear up for our 14th season in Romania, we're not just changing locations - we're rewriting the rulebook. This season, our contestants are in for the ride of their lives as we're cranking up the heat with challenges that will push their absolute limits. I am looking forward for viewers to experience the season’s grand premiere.”
Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “We at Endemol Shine India are proud to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi become the epitome of action & adventure- packed entertainment in India. Bringing the international format of Fear Factor to India in itself was an exciting stunt for us, which we have been successfully performing for 14 years now. This year, Romania's stunning landscapes will serve as the backdrop for the most innovative challenges of its our most loved television faces. We thank our host, Rohit Shetty, who has been the backbone of this show for a decade, bringing his massive experience in action to the course of performing stunts. The stage is set for a season that will captivate and thrill like never before. Besides, we believe that our strong association with COLORS is what catapults this show to new heights every year.
This year, an all-star lineup of 12 fearless contestants is set to bring their unique brand of bravery to Romania. The roster includes 'Bigg Boss' alumni Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, and Asim Riaz; Marathi superstar Gashmeer Mahajani, popular actress Sumona Chakravarti; fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff making her TV debut; and fiction actors Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, and Aditi Sharma transitioning to reality TV.
In the new season, viewers can expect entertaining dynamics, with Abhishek and Shalin tagged as "Chote Miyaan Bade Miyaan" for their newfound friendship, and Karan and Shilpa dubbed "ShiKaar" for their playful pranks.