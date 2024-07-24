Colors presents the 14th edition of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Alok Jain, president – General Entertainment, Viacom18 said, "For 13 thrilling years, Khatron Ke Khiladi has been at the fore of courage-testing entertainment, reserving its place in the hearts of millions. Going from strength to strength, the flagship show has created a legacy of fearless adventures, and this upcoming season will redefine it with new themes each week. The show will be taking its tradition of fear-conquering to new heights as it touches down in Romania for the first time. Its legacy, records of high viewership, strong social media presence, and loyal audience make it an ideal platform for advertisers seeking exceptional impact and reach within their intended demographic. This season, we're revving up the excitement with a groundbreaking partnership, welcoming Hyundai as our presenting sponsor for the first time. Together, we'll be shifting gears, making the most of this thrilling ride of adventures. We are delighted to have Rohit Shetty mark a decade of hosting this show, bringing his signature style and blockbuster energy to inspire and guide the contestants through their adrenaline-pumping challenges."