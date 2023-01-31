Comedy, Horror and Cartoons were the most searched genre of content by Indians: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report 2022

Other highlights of the Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report:

Indians placed six search queries every second through Alexa on Fire TV

Indians gravitated towards adding more laughter to their life last year by choosing Comedy as the most streamed genre of content. Horror and Cartoons were the other two most-searched genres

There is no other love like the love for movies. In 2022, Pushpa: The Rise was the most searched movie on Fire TV, followed by Brahmāstra and The Kashmir Files

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt continued to rule the hearts of millions of movie-buffs –taking the first three spots in the list of most searched actors through Alexa on Fire TV

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma made it to the top of the search list on Fire TV for the second year in a row, followed by Anupamaa and Indian Idol