Content studios join forces to launch Madlab Alpha

Bodhitree Multimedia, Madlab Films, and Universe of Ideas announces the launch of Madlab Alpha, a high-concept content studio. The studio aims to support new storytellers and create original content for Indian cinema and OTT platforms. The company will focus on developing content that explores new genres and formats.

Advertisment

Madlab Alpha aims to address the lack of original storytelling in mainstream cinema by supporting bold ideas and creators often overlooked by traditional studios. The company plans to focus on innovative content and fresh narratives.

The studio is dedicated to crafting genre-bending films and series, innovation-led series, ushering an era of unconventional storytelling in India with the potential to entertain and engage global audiences.

Madlab Alpha will produce content that combines traditional storytelling with experimental formats. The studio plans to use AI-assisted production and new technologies to improve efficiency while maintaining creative quality. It will also support emerging creators and diverse stories. Current projects in development include thrillers, dystopian themes, speculative dramas, and interactive formats.

Gaurav Shukla, the creator and producer of Asur, and Abhijeet Khuman, both producers at Madlab Films, added, “With the rise of OTT platforms and global content, audience taste, especially in India, has evolved rapidly. This shift is impacting conventional commercial cinema, as we’re seeing more viewers gravitate towards fresh, bold narratives. It’s high time we acknowledge this change and create stories that speak to this new sensibility. With Madlab Alpha Private Limited, we aim to tell the kind of stories others shy away from—merging craft with technology to deliver content that truly resonates. Together, we’re committed to delivering bold, original, and scalable content that speaks to a new generation of viewers.”

Darshana Bhalla, founder and CEO, D’Artist Talent Ventures and Universe of Ideas, added, “At its core, Madlab Alpha is about empowering new voices and building a collaborative creator ecosystem. We believe in nurturing and mentoring emerging talent, offering them mentorship, resources, and a platform that values originality, craft, voice, and diverse perspectives on the global stage, fostering a space where originality thrives.”

Talking about the partnership, Mautik Tolia, MD, Bodhitree Multimedia, added, “Madlab Alpha Private Limited represents a bold leap into the future of storytelling. This partnership marks a pivotal evolution in our content strategy, reflecting our commitment to shaping the progress and success of the industry. Together with Gaurav, Darshana, and Abhijeet, we are investing in the future of storytelling—one that is bold, disruptive, and unapologetically narrative-first. We’re building more than a studio, that’s agile, and one that is built to scale across formats and geographies.”

Madlab Alpha is launched as a subsidiary of Bodhitree Multimedia, set to deliver a slate of projects that resonate far beyond India’s borders.