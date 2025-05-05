DishTV launches exclusive digital content segment ‘FLIQS’

With the growth in digital content consumption, Dish TV is developing a "creator's economy" – a comprehensive system for content creators and viewers. A key early step was the CONTENT INDIA 2025 SUMMIT held in April 2025. Dish TV is now expanding its presence in the OTT space with the launch of "FLIQS," a new content section within its WATCHO APP, unveiled at WAVES 2025. This initiative aims to streamline content distribution and provide monetisation opportunities for creators in India and globally, enabling them to distribute their content within the Indian market.

Watcho FLIQS is designed to empower content creators to showcase their content to a broad audience and generate revenue, while maintaining control over their work.

The platform offers a diverse selection of digital content within the DishTV Watcho app, including films, web series, and short-form videos, in both regional and international languages. Viewers can access content, with prices starting at Rs. 9 per title, and a selection of free content is also available.

This addition represents a significant development for DishTV Watcho, establishing it as a digital entertainment destination. It also expands Dish TV's role in the digital content sector, as the company evolves from content aggregation towards offering a more curated and engaging entertainment platform. Future plans include expanding the content library with additional international, regional, and dubbed titles, as well as classic movies not currently available on other platforms.

FLIQS aims to provide a personalised viewing experience through a user-friendly interface, AI-powered recommendations, and multi-screen functionality.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director, Dish TV India Ltd., said, "With FLIQS, we are taking a big and bold leap towards redefining what an OTT service can be. This isn’t just another content launch—it’s a statement of intent. FLIQS represents a new generation of curated, exclusive digital storytelling that aligns with the evolving consumer demand for distinct, high-value content. While the industry has seen a proliferation of platforms, very few offer something truly differentiated. FLIQS fills that gap by bringing untold stories, original productions, and exclusive titles into a highly personalised, affordable ecosystem.

He further added, "FLIQS supports India’s growing community of independent storytellers by providing a premium platform to showcase their work, reach wider audiences, and unlock monetisation opportunities—strengthening Dish TV’s commitment to digital-first creative entrepreneurship. This marks a significant step forward, not just for Dish TV, but for the Indian OTT landscape as a whole."

V.K. Gupta, CTO and business head, Watcho, said, "FLIQS is our solution to evolving consumer demands for uniqueness, exclusivity, and control over their entertainment. It’s not just an add-on, but a transformational layer within Watcho, offering a smarter, more relevant experience. With FLIQS, Watcho strengthens its position in the OTT market, marking the start of a larger content evolution."