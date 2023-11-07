Disney+ Hotstar offers free mobile streaming of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

The upcoming season of Kabaddi League will be available to stream for all the mobile users in India starting December 2, 2023.
After the Asia Cup 2023 and the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to present Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on the platform.
The decision to enable ad-supported streaming of the tenth edition of Pro Kabaddi League closely follows the high viewership achieved during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. During the India vs South Africa match, the platform recorded 4.4 crore viewers.
Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan, head, Disney+ Hotstar India, said, “The landscape of sports viewing is evolving, as was witnessed by the phenomenal response to our free on mobile offering during Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Our audience is continually seeking the thrill of sports with the convenience of on-the-go access and we are elated to meet this demand. The popularity of Pro Kabaddi League spans across age groups and by making it available to all our audience on Disney+ Hotstar, our aim is to make Kabaddi accessible to all of India and foster a stronger sense of engagement amongst the fans.”
The upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be conducted in a 12-city caravan format with 12 competing teams.
The tournament will also broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network.