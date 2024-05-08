Disney+ Hotstar set to offer 'Free on Mobile' viewing experience for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to make cricket more accessible, reach a wider audience, and ensure no sporting action is missed by fans.
Disney+ Hotstar announced today that the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be available to stream ‘Free on Mobile’ for those using the Disney+ Hotstar app.
This move underscores the streaming platform’s continued commitment towards making sports more accessible to diverse audiences. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the growth vehicle for the sport, fast paced, high energy cricket, evoking profound pride within the global sports community.
Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “By offering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 for free on mobile, we aim to make the game of cricket more accessible, reach a wider audience across the country and ensure that none of the sporting action is missed. No sport works as a better catalyst than cricket in bringing people together. Last year’s Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where we offered both tournaments for free on mobile, allowed us to serve newer audience segments helping us to significantly expand viewership.”
During the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, streamed free on mobile via the Disney+ Hotstar app, concurrency records were broken five times, with the highest record of 5.9 cr peak concurrency witnessed during the finals between Team India and Team Australia.
For the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar in collaboration with the ICC, introduced MaxView, offering users the option to stream matches on the go in vertical mode. With the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the platform will once again have an array of features to elevate the cricket watching experience.
The first match will take place between USA and Canada on June 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM IST. The ninth edition of the tournament will be hosted by West Indies and the USA, with the event featuring 20 teams competing across 55 games for the right to be crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 champions.
Watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE and FREE on mobile starting June 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament will also broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network.