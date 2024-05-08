Disney+ Hotstar set to offer 'Free on Mobile' viewing experience for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “By offering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 for free on mobile, we aim to make the game of cricket more accessible, reach a wider audience across the country and ensure that none of the sporting action is missed. No sport works as a better catalyst than cricket in bringing people together. Last year’s Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where we offered both tournaments for free on mobile, allowed us to serve newer audience segments helping us to significantly expand viewership.”