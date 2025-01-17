Disney+ Hotstar to stream Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert live on 26 January

Disney+ Hotstar joins forces with Coldplay to present their Music of the Spheres World Tour concert live to audiences across India. The platform will stream the band's Republic Day stadium performance in Ahmedabad, making the event accessible to fans nationwide on any screen. Additionally, subscribers will get exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The live stream is presented in partnership with Cisco.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjog Gupta, CEO, JioStar – Sports, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we have revolutionised India's entertainment and sports consumption by captivating viewers with unparalleled immersive experiences and consistently delivering value to our partners, advertisers and audiences. Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment, and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration across the country.”

In the announcement shared by the platform, the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, expressed, “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on January 26, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

The Ahmedabad performance of Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has reshaped the live music landscape. Recognized as the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, the tour is a celebration of music, sustainability, and creativity.