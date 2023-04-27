DocuBay announces original documentary slate

Since its launch, the streaming platform has continuously expanded its global footprint with hand-picked documentaries. “Today, audiences have overwhelming content choices but are invariably seeking something new to expand their worldview. After gathering data and insights on how and what customers are watching, we are excited to create our originals which marks a significant milestone for us. The originals give us an excellent opportunity to showcase our brand disposition through creative expression and take the platform to the next level,” added Girish Dwibhashyam, COO, DocuBay.