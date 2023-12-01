DocuBay unveils its first original ‘Plastic Fantastic’

The documentary illuminates the motivations and personal experiences of individuals who have made the decision to undergo these cosmetic procedures.
DocuBay, the global documentary streaming platform from the house of IN10 Media Network, has announced the release of its inaugural original documentary, Plastic Fantastic, from its slate.
The film provides a profound examination of human insecurities and the relentless quest for perfection, recognizing the pivotal role that external appearance plays in shaping one's self-esteem.
Commenting on the documentary, Girish Dwibhashyam, COO of DocuBay said, “The documentary touches upon on how people want to improve their looks; while most use cosmetic products, there are others who are not afraid to take extreme steps like permanent cosmetic surgeries. Our research unearthed some truly captivating stories on cosmetic procedures, which as an industry is valued at more than $50 billion globally, making this documentary a relevant & fitting addition to our line-up of intriguing originals that will entice viewers worldwide.”
The documentary features gripping stories centred on captivating themes. One highlighted story follows an aspiring young entrepreneur who decides to undergo breast augmentation surgery to advance her career as a Salsa dancer. For her, the surgery represented more than physical enhancement; it was a catalyst for improving her career prospects. Likewise, another narrative explores an individual's journey after gender affirmation surgery, choosing feminisation procedures to emphasise feminine qualities in pursuit of acceptance from both family and society. Moreover, it further sheds light on several individuals who are either presently undergoing or have undergone cosmetic procedures like lip fillers, Botox, and others, aiming to boost their personal and professional aspirations.
The SVOD platform anticipates that Plastic Fantastic will present viewers with explorations and motivations that underlie plastic surgery. By sharing the personal experiences of patients, insights from social commentators, and perspectives from leading experts in the field like Dr Parag Telang and Dr Umaira Shaikh, the documentary endeavours to foster a comprehension of this evolving phenomenon.
Produced by 1947 Productions, Plastic Fantastic caters to a broad audience, ranging from 18 to 55 years old, and will resonate with anyone curious about the realm of aesthetic surgery.
The documentary is now available on DocuBay, as well as on various platforms including Prime Video Channels, Jio Fibre, Airtel Xstream Play, Tata Play, and others where the OTT service is accessible.