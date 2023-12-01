DocuBay unveils its first original ‘Plastic Fantastic’

The documentary features gripping stories centred on captivating themes. One highlighted story follows an aspiring young entrepreneur who decides to undergo breast augmentation surgery to advance her career as a Salsa dancer. For her, the surgery represented more than physical enhancement; it was a catalyst for improving her career prospects. Likewise, another narrative explores an individual's journey after gender affirmation surgery, choosing feminisation procedures to emphasise feminine qualities in pursuit of acceptance from both family and society. Moreover, it further sheds light on several individuals who are either presently undergoing or have undergone cosmetic procedures like lip fillers, Botox, and others, aiming to boost their personal and professional aspirations.