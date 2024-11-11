Dubai siblings ready to offer JioHotstar.com to Reliance for free

Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika have offered to transfer the JioHotstar domain name to "Team Reliance" at no cost. They originally obtained the domain from a Delhi app developer who had intended to sell it to Reliance to fund his education.

In a statement posted on the website, the siblings said, "With all the discussions happening, we now think it might be best for Team Reliance to have this domain, if they want it. We are happy to give [JioHotstar domain] to them for free, with all the proper paperwork."

This decision follows numerous offers the siblings received to buy the domain, some genuine and offering substantial sums. However, they held firm that the domain was never for sale.

On October 26, 2024, Jainam and Jivika purchased the JioHotstar domain from a Delhi developer to support his education. Originally, the developer had registered the domain in 2023, hoping to sell it to Reliance for Rs 1 crore to fund an executive MBA at Cambridge. When Reliance declined, facing legal and technical issues, he sold it to the siblings. Now, visitors to https://jiohotstar.com are redirected to a page sharing the siblings' story and their educational initiative for disadvantaged children.

The siblings acquired the domain to highlight their “seva (service) journey,” emphasising that they had no intention of profiting from it or stirring controversy. They have invited Reliance to reach out if interested in taking ownership of the domain.