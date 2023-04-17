English content audience on Indian paid OTT platforms has grown by 124% since 2020: Report

The whitepaper highlights salient features of English content that differentiate it from Indian content, such as imaginative concepts, better graphics & VFX, attention to details, unpredictable plot points, realistic storytelling and consistent quality across seasons. The findings of the report also challenge the myth that English content only targets a niche audience in India and is not a subscription driver for pay platforms. The whitepaper explains how the rise of dubbing, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other Indian languages, has been instrumental in unlocking a huge market for English content in India, outside the six metros, where such content has traditionally been watched.