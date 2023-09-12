FanCode signs multi-year deal for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competition Rights in India

Asia’s top football club and international competitions to be streamed exclusively on FanCode for 23/24 & 24/25 season.
FanCode, has gained exclusive streaming rights for multiple AFC competitions for season 2023/24 and 2024/25. FanCode has been awarded the digital streaming rights, through a sub-licensing agreement by FSDL, the media rights holders for AFC competitions in India.
AFC, the governing body of football in Asia, organizes some of the most prestigious football tournaments in the world, including the AFC Champions League - which is the continent’s premier club competition. The new deal will give fans in India the opportunity to watch the best Asian football action and some of the top global football stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and others.
With multiple AFC tournaments, the partnership will include the AFC Champions League, AFC Cup for the 2023-24 and the subsequent season and AFC U23 Asian Cup, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2024, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024, and more.
India’s Mumbai City FC will be playing in the AFC Champions League this year, and have been drawn in Group D alongside Neymar’s Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), FC Nassaji Mazandaran (Iran), and PFC Navbahor Namangan (Uzbekistan). Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are part of the AFC Cup.
Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode said “We are delighted to partner with the Asian Football Confederation and bring some of the biggest names along with some top matches to fans in India. This will further help the Indian footballing ecosystem to grow.”
FanCode recently livestreamed the FIFA Women’s World Cup, SAFF Cup and is currently streaming J-League, EFL Championships, Barclays WSL, Carabao Cup. Some of the domestic competitions on FanCode include the Hero Super Cup Goa Professional League, Kerala Pro League amongst others.