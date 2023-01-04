FanCode to exclusively live-stream Bangladesh Premier League 2023 in India

Bangladesh’s flagship T20 League, will be played from January 6 to February 16, 2023 and will feature top cricketers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, West Indies, and others. Shakib al-Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tamim Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammad Amir are slated to play in the tournament. U-19 World Cup winning Captain for India, Unmukt Chand, is making his debut in the BPL and will play for the Chattogram Challengers.