FanCode to exclusively live-stream Dream11 Super Smash 2022-23 in India

Since the 2018–19 season, the competition runs alongside the Women's Super Smash. The fifth edition of the tournament will witness six women’s teams take on each other - Auckland Hearts, Canterbury Magicians, Central Hinds, Northern Brave (W), Otago Sparks and Wellington Blaze. The reigning champions, Wellington Blaze, are also the most successful team in the history of the T20 League. The league will witness players such as Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek and others going head-to-head. Women’s Super Smash will serve as an opportunity to put their names on the auction tables for the inaugural Women’s IPL auction and also as an ideal preparation for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.