FanCode to exclusively livestream Hero Super Cup and Hero Club Playoffs for AFC tournaments

FanCode will exclusively livestream the third edition of the Hero Super Cup 2023 and the Hero Club playoffs for AFC tournaments in 2023-24. The live football streaming will start with the first Hero Club Playoffs being played on April 4, while the Hero Super Cup will be livestreamed from group stage onwards, starting April 8.
Football fans can access games of their favorite clubs with the match pass or they can opt for the bundle pass, which includes all the top global footballing action throughout the season. The bundle pass is a new offering introduced by FanCode which goes live with these events. It allows a fan to choose sport-specific subscription, in addition to match, tour, monthly and annual subscriptions. The action will be available on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, andwww.fancode.com
The Hero Super Cup is one of India’s biggest football competitions and features teams from both the Hero Indian Super League and the Hero I-League. The full schedule can be accessed here.The digital broadcast of the Hero Super Cup on FanCode is co-presented by Piramal Finance.
As far as Hero Club Playoffs for AFC Competitions are concerned, India has been allocated three slots — one in the AFC Champions League Group Stage, one in the AFC Cup Group Stage, and one slot for the AFC Cup Qualifiers.
On April 4, the winners of the Hero Indian Super League Shield 2021-22 (Jamshedpur FC) and winners of the same in the 2022-23 season (Mumbai City FC) will play a one-off match to determine who qualifies for AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage.
The games for the other two slots will depend on results from other competitions, but if required, they will be played on April 29 and May 3 respectively.