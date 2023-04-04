FanCode to exclusively livestream Hero Super Cup and Hero Club Playoffs for AFC tournaments

Football fans can access games of their favorite clubs with the match pass or they can opt for the bundle pass, which includes all the top global footballing action throughout the season. The bundle pass is a new offering introduced by FanCode which goes live with these events. It allows a fan to choose sport-specific subscription, in addition to match, tour, monthly and annual subscriptions. The action will be available on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and www.fancode.com .