The market has adopted the idea of subscription TV: StreamBox's Anuj Gandhi

StreamBox Media launched the DorPlay app in India last month for Android and iOS users, following the introduction of Dor with Dor TV OS, a subscription-based television service, in November 2024. The app offers access to more than 20 OTT platforms and over 300 live TV channels, enabling users to subscribe once rather than registering for each service separately.

Anuj Gandhi, co-founder and CEO of StreamBox Media, says that DorPlay serves as an extension of the company's core business in connected TV and the operating system it has developed.

Recognising its existing presence in the OTT space, the company identified an opportunity to develop a mobile-only OTT aggregation product, capitalising on the significant video consumption on smartphones.

“This product was specifically developed for Flipkart. They wanted to explore the OTT space, and since our tech stack was ready, it was easy for us to develop the product for them,” says Gandhi.

Dor was the pioneer in bundling OTT and channels into a TV hardware form factor and the first to implement a subscription fee for a TV; however, DorPlay faces numerous competitors. As an app aggregator, it competes with Tata Play Binge, OTTPlay, and telecom operators such as Vi and Jio, which provide bundled packages of OTT platforms.

Gandhi recognises them as formidable competitors with a more established market presence; however, he asserts that DorPlay's primary advantage lies in having Flipkart as its reseller.

“Unlike others operating in B2C or B2B, our customer acquisition cost (CAC) remains highly manageable within Flipkart’s ecosystem.” Anuj Gandhi, StreamBox Media

The second major differentiator is the product’s focus on convenience and a Gen Z-friendly experience tailored for today’s market.

Streambox Media, a two and a half-year-old startup is backed by Micromax Informatics, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and Stride Ventures.

The company launched Dor, a subscription-based smart TV service, on Flipkart on December 1. It aims to revolutionise home entertainment by offering a high-quality 4K QLED TV, which comes integrated with over 24 streaming apps, more than 300 live TV channels, gaming options, and news features.

Dor introduced a TV-as-a-service model, combining hardware and content in a single subscription. Users pay an upfront activation fee of Rs 14,999 for a 43-inch TV, with a fixed monthly fee and a 12-month lock-in period.

The service includes a selection of popular OTT applications, including Prime Video, JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, YouTube, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Aha, Hoichoi, and Lionsgate Play.

Gandhi emphasises the importance of expanding SKUs, finalising the offering, and broadening distribution beyond Flipkart. It is addressing gaps by incorporating missing apps, such as Netflix, and expanding its lineup with 55- and 65-inch models over the next two months.

“We are currently in active discussions with Netflix; however, their certification process tends to be quite lengthy. We're currently in the middle of it, and our larger SKUs will launch with the complete offering,” he says.

Gandhi says that the market has adopted the idea of subscription TV. However, it encountered two significant challenges: internet availability and subscription regularity.

Some customers still face a gap in internet availability. Many purchased the TV but did not have a stable internet connection, prompting the company to provide assistance with hotspots and installation.

Although the demand was robust, certain customers were not entirely ready for a connected TV experience. The second challenge involved maintaining regularity in subscriptions. Some users considered the initial pricing—over Rs 500 per month—to be excessive, prompting an adjustment.

Meanwhile, Gandhi says that it has addressed ease of access, allowing users to swiftly locate and view their desired content.

According to industry reports, OTT users typically spend 30 to 40 minutes searching for content. Gandhi says that the average search time with Dor is less than 10-15 minutes, which greatly enhances the user experience.

“While only about 60% of smart TVs are typically connected, our number is 85-90% because users see the value in seamless navigation from the homepage to content. Additionally, our data shows that search times are decreasing, meaning users spend less time browsing and more time watching.” Anuj Gandhi, StreamBox Media

The data indicates that convenience is a key advantage. As India's first two-way television, each interaction offers valuable insights into consumption patterns. “Unlike OTT-first platforms, we are content-first, allowing us to streamline the viewing experience,” Gandhi adds.

DorPlay operates as a separate vertical within the broader framework, with its primary emphasis on aggregation and user accessibility.

“When we introduced DorPlay, we simply went back to our partners, as our tech stack was ready—just finalising commercials was needed. Once a platform is built, launching extensions becomes much simpler. Starting from scratch would take time, but our prior work and strong relationships, along with Dor TV's successful performance, made it easy to gain support for DorPlay,” says Gandhi, who was formerly the Group CEO of IndiaCast.

The sales have been temporarily paused as preparations are underway for a relaunch, coinciding with Flipkart’s peak sale periods. Gandhi expects that the demand will be cyclical instead of remaining steady, with fluctuations corresponding to e-commerce sales trends.

At present, it offers only quarterly plans, with an annual option to be introduced later. No monthly plans will be offered.