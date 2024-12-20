Netflix’s Christmas wish is that you binge Squid Game Season 2

After taking the world by storm with its season 1, Netflix is all set to release the second season of its most popular series ever, Squid Game, on December 26.

In the run-up to its release, the streaming platform is pulling out all the stops to promote the series. It has collaborated with brands across the globe to promote the upcoming season.

In 2021, South Korea premiered Hwang Dong-hyuk's dystopian survival thriller. The show had an impact value of $891.1 million, a metric the company uses to evaluate the performance of individual shows.

Squid Game had 132 million two-minute viewers in its first 23 days. With such numbers to back the show, Netflix has a long lineup of brands to collaborate with.

In India, the platform has partnered with Swiggy Instamart, Knorr and Duolingo to promote the show.

Swiggy Instamart and Netflix Partner to Deliver Squid Game Merchandise

Swiggy Instamart has launched exclusive series-inspired merchandise in select cities. Gurgaon’s Cyberhub hosts a unique Squid Game experience via the INSTAMAUT vending machine.

Shaped like the iconic Young-Hee doll, the machine invites fans to perform dramatic "death scenes" for a chance to win coffin-shaped boxes filled with merchandise. Fans can also order themed mugs, sippers, and games through Swiggy Instamart, delivered in collectible bags.

Knorr, a ready-to-cook soup and ramen brand, partnered with the series to celebrate K-culture and cuisine. Knorr's exclusive ramen invites fans to slurp Korean style. The campaign features a dramatic Squid Game TVC where players are eliminated if they don't finish slurping.

Meanwhile, after a 40% increase in Korean language learners after Season 1, Duolingo has partnered with Squid Game to promote Korean. The campaign, Learn Korean or Else, combines Duolingo's fun and Squid Game's energy.

Duolingo partners with Netflix's Squid Game

It includes updates to Duolingo’s Korean course, adding over 40 phrases from the series to enhance fans’ experience. The campaign features Duo the Owl as a Pink Guard, urging users to take lessons with humour and high stakes.

The platform has worked with bibigo, Call of Duty, Google, Johnnie Walker, and Xbox worldwide. It partners with Burger King in France, Dominos, Samsung, WhatsApp, and KFC in the US, Spain, Portugal, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico, among others.

"Our brand partnerships aim to connect fans with the stories and characters they love on Netflix, extending their experience beyond the screen," said Poornima Sharma, head of marketing partnerships at Netflix India, in a press release.

“Squid Game S1 is Netflix's most popular series ever, and we can see the anticipation for S2 building up every day,” she adds.

These brand collaborations drive conversations and boost visibility. Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, says the production house gains additional revenue from the association fee, while the brand invests in promoting the partnership to reach a wider audience.

“It’s a smart strategy, generating extra value and acting as a final revenue boost,” he says.

The scale of Squid Game’s brand collaborations reminds one of the promotions for the 2023 film Barbie, The makers had an estimated marketing budget of $150 million for the movie, a tad bit more than the production budget of $145 million.

While the marketing budget for Squid Game remains unknown, Netflix has a reputation for investing heavily in some of its iconic series, such as Stranger Things and Money Heist.

Gandhi claims that the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer set them apart and sparked a global conversation.

“While this show generates good buzz, those films were designed as big-screen experiences with over-the-top promotions, making them incomparable. They operated in entirely different ecosystems, targeting different audiences,” he says.

Yash Chandiramani, founder and chief strategist, Admatazz, agrees that Barbie’s marketing budget is unmatched by any other film. In comparison, brand collaborations for Squid Game are impressive but on a different scale.

He says platforms focus their biggest investments on flagship shows that drive maximum viewership and conversions. For instance, Prime has Mirzapur, Jio has Bigg Boss, and Netflix has Squid Game. These hero shows aim to draw in new subscribers, persuade undecided viewers, and enhance overall engagement.

Gandhi says the marketing strategy for a show often depends on its acquisition cost. A high cost signals strong confidence, prompting aggressive promotion to showcase the show.

“For tier A shows, platforms go all out. For tier B or C shows, they typically release them quietly, monitor audience conversations, and adjust marketing efforts based on the response,” he says.

Despite the popularity of the first season of the show, Gandhi says it's essential to aggressively promote the second season to maintain top-of-mind recall. “With so much content clutter, it’s crucial to break through and let audiences know the new season has arrived,” he says.

However, Chandiramani believes that ad campaigns for the second season of a show are easier because one needs to build on existing memory structures when audiences already have an emotional connection.

“Popular dialogues and situations make content creation simpler. That said, creativity remains crucial—without it, the campaign won’t leave a lasting impression,” he says.

How has the marketing for shows changed as OTT platforms rationalise spending in an effort to increase profitability?

Gandhi says while marketing costs per show may have decreased, the number of shows, channels, and OTT platforms has increased, leading to overall growth. “With more content available, the landscape has only improved,” he says.