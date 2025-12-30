From franchises to fresh formats, Amazon MX Player’s streaming performance in 2025

In 2025, Indian OTT viewing continued to evolve, with audiences increasingly engaging with content that balanced familiarity and experimentation. Amazon MX Player expanded its programming slate across scripted series, reality formats and international content, positioning itself as a free-to-watch streaming platform with a wide range of genres and formats.

The year began with the platform’s StreamNext announcement, where Amazon MX Player outlined plans for over 100 titles, including 40 Hindi originals, to be offered without subscription fees. Established franchises remained a key contributor to viewership. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, starring Bobby Deol, recorded over 250 million viewers and featured prominently on Ormax Media rankings during the year. Other returning series included Half CA Season 2, Hunter Season 2 featuring Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, Jamnapaar Season 2 and Gutar Gu Season 3. The scripted slate also included Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, a psychological thriller inspired by real events, starring Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin.

Reality programming emerged as a significant driver of engagement in 2025. Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover and featuring participants such as Pawan Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda and Dhanashree Verma, crossed 500 million views and ranked among the top two reality shows in India, according to Ormax. Performance-based formats also saw traction, with Hip Hop India Season 2, judged by Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora, ranking as the most-watched reality show between January and June 2025 as per Ormax data. Competitive formats such as Battleground and I-POPSTAR further expanded the platform’s reality portfolio.

The platform also introduced new originals, including First Copy and Aukaat Ke Bahar, featuring Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav respectively, alongside youth-focused series such as Lafangey and Gamerlog. On the international front, Amazon MX Player expanded its dubbed content offering through MX Vdesi, with over 200 titles across Korean, Turkish and Mandarin content, and the addition of anime titles such as Demon Slayer.

During the year, the platform attracted brand partnerships with advertisers including Samsung, boAt, Lux Cozi, Haier and Sprite. By the end of 2025, Amazon MX Player reported over 1.4 billion app downloads and approximately 250 million monthly active users. The service is accessible via Prime Video, Fire TV and the Amazon Shopping App, concluding the year with a continued focus on scale, accessibility and a diversified content catalogue.