Glance & Amazon MX Player collaborate to expand mobile content access in India

Glance, a smart lock screen platform, has partnered with Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, to bring Indian content to a wider audience. The collaboration combines Glance’s reach of over 235 million devices in India with Amazon MX Player’s shows to help audiences discover new content.

Together, Glance and Amazon MX Player have partnered for over 10 shows this year, including shows like Playground Season 4, Yeh Meri Family, Naam Namak Nishan, Ishq In The Air.

Speaking about the partnership, Bikash Chowdhury, chief marketing officer at Glance, said, "With over 235 million active users in India, ‘glancing’ has become a powerful way to discover personalized content and experiences right from the Smart Lock Screen, with meaningful entertainment leading the charge as one of the top categories. Glance's unique platform and partnership with Amazon MX Player, a premier OTT destination for India’s youth, will take content discovery to new heights, helping young audiences easily connect with stories that speak to their ambitions."

Aruna Daryanani, director, Amazon MX Player added, “At Amazon MX Player, we are attempting to engage with our audiences through unique and innovative avenues. Glance’s massive reach across India, combined with its AI-powered lock screen, has been a great enabler for us to build awareness for Amazon MX Player’s new shows. Glance’s ability to engage users in real-time with relevant content has enabled us to connect with millions of viewers across India. We’re excited to continue exploring new ways to collaborate and bring more stories to life.”