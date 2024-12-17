Govt issues advisory for OTT platforms on narcotics-related content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a new advisory to Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, urging them to be cautious about streaming content that might unintentionally glamorise or promote the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The advisory emphasises the potential negative impact these portrayals could have, particularly on younger audiences.

The advisory comes ahead of a key meeting scheduled for December 20, where a Parliamentary Committee will engage with various stakeholders to discuss content regulations on OTT platforms.

The advisory cites the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which require content publishers to avoid airing material prohibited by law or court orders. It emphasises stricter classification for content related to substances like drugs, alcohol, and tobacco, especially when targeting younger viewers.

The advisory outlines several key points for OTT platforms regarding content featuring drugs and substance abuse. First, it mandates higher classification ratings for content that depicts drug use or potentially harmful behaviour that could incite criminal activity or self-harm. This ensures that such content is appropriately restricted, particularly for younger viewers. Additionally, platforms are urged to avoid glamorising drug use, emphasizing that any portrayal of substance abuse should not make such behaviour appear fashionable or socially acceptable.

The advisory also reminds platforms of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which criminalises the promotion and use of substances like cannabis, cocaine, and poppy. Glamorous depictions of drug use could be seen as encouraging or abetting such activities, leading to potential legal consequences. Lastly, platforms are advised to include disclaimers and warnings in content that features drug use, highlighting the harmful effects of substance abuse. They are also encouraged to contribute to public health initiatives by creating educational content that raises awareness about the dangers of drugs.

The MIB has also stressed the need for OTT platforms to align their content with modern social standards. Platforms are urged to take responsibility for the potential impact of their content on public opinion and behavior, particularly when it comes to sensitive issues like drug use. The Ministry highlighted that any content which could negatively influence viewers, especially younger ones, must be avoided in order to maintain ethical and social responsibility.

In addition to these guidelines, the Ministry made it clear that failure to adhere to these rules could invite stricter regulations. Platforms that do not comply may face increased scrutiny under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.