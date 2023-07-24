Hallmark Movies Now’s content finds a new home in Tata Play Binge

Hallmark Media is represented by Brandwith, a representative and distribution company in the Asia Pacific Region.
Tata Play Binge, one of India’s leading OTT aggregator platforms, further expanded its global content portfolio by announcing its latest milestone addition, Hallmark Movies Now - an American OTT platform known for its heartwarming romances, delightful comedies and thematic content around seasons and holidays. Hallmark Movies Now joins Tata Play Binge's expansive portfolio of 25+ OTT apps.
Hallmark Movies Now provides positive and lighthearted entertainment the whole family can enjoy, spotlighting content from American pop culture juggernaut Hallmark Channel, which reigned as the #1 entertainment cable network of the year in 2022 and drives a prevalent, devoted fanbase for its brand promise put feel-good programming into the world. On Tata Play Binge, audiences can expect a diverse selection of series and movies that guarantee a fulfilling experience throughout the year. Tata Play Binge will stream some of Hallmark Movies Now’s hit Hallmark films like ‘The Beach House’, ‘Love in Store’, 'Dater's Handbook’ starring Meghan Markle, along with the some of the platform’s most beloved titles like ‘Fashionably Yours’, ‘Her Pen Pal’, ‘Caribbean Summer’, ‘The Secret Ingredient’ starring Chef Maneet Chauhan, and the fan-favorite series ‘When Calls the Heart’, among others. With a robust library of seasonal films and shows, the OTT platform’s content library is sure to tug heartstrings.
Talking about this latest addition, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, “With each new OTT partner addition, Tata Play Binge presents an unparalleled selection that sets us apart from the rest. It has established itself as a vibrant destination where audiences can indulge in exceptional content from around the world, redefining their streaming experience. With its huge catalogue of Binge worthy content, we are certain Hallmark Movies Now will leave a mark on our viewers."
“We’re proud to partner with Tata Play Binge and further expand the presence of our widely beloved Hallmark movies and series in India,” said Francisco Gonzalez, SVP, International Distribution, Hallmark Media. “Subscribers are sure to enjoy the positive impact of Hallmark Movies Now’s signature brand of feel-good content.”