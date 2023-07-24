Hallmark Movies Now’s content finds a new home in Tata Play Binge

Hallmark Movies Now provides positive and lighthearted entertainment the whole family can enjoy, spotlighting content from American pop culture juggernaut Hallmark Channel, which reigned as the #1 entertainment cable network of the year in 2022 and drives a prevalent, devoted fanbase for its brand promise put feel-good programming into the world. On Tata Play Binge, audiences can expect a diverse selection of series and movies that guarantee a fulfilling experience throughout the year. Tata Play Binge will stream some of Hallmark Movies Now’s hit Hallmark films like ‘The Beach House’, ‘Love in Store’, 'Dater's Handbook’ starring Meghan Markle, along with the some of the platform’s most beloved titles like ‘Fashionably Yours’, ‘Her Pen Pal’, ‘Caribbean Summer’, ‘The Secret Ingredient’ starring Chef Maneet Chauhan, and the fan-favorite series ‘When Calls the Heart’, among others. With a robust library of seasonal films and shows, the OTT platform’s content library is sure to tug heartstrings.