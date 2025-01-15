'Hari Om' OTT to offer free subscriptions to all at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Hari Om, a devotional OTT platform, has announced an initiative to distribute free subscriptions to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela. This year’s Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 144 years due to a rare celestial alignment of planets and is expected to attract millions of devotees, saints, and pilgrims.

Hari Om platform features over 20 shows, including Shri Tirupati Balaji, Mata Saraswati, Jai Maha Lakshmi, and Jai Jagannath. Additionally, it offers video and audio bhajans, animated devotional content, live aartis, prasad booking services, donation options, and podcasts.

Vibhu Agarwal, founder of Hari Om OTT, shared his thoughts, saying, “We are thrilled to associate with India's biggest festival Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Devotees attending the Kumbh Mela often seek cultural and religious content and preserve the essence of Sanatan Dharma. As a token of appreciation, we are offering free subscriptions to our platform 'Hari Om', giving back to those experiencing this monumental cultural event in our country."