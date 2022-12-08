HBO Max returns to Amazon’s Prime video channels

HBO Max ended its deal with Amazon channels 15 months ago.
In the United States, The HBO Max video streaming service is once again available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The service got back after a year-long pause.
The announcement came by Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon Inc that the prime customers can sign up immediately for HBO Max.
Prime subscribers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month via the Prime Video app or at amazon.com/channels/hbomax. The channel can be canceled at any time.
“Now, with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan-favorite entertainment on Prime Video,” said Cem Sibay, vice president of Prime Video, in a statement.
“Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels,” added Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer, Warner Bros. Discovery.