Hulu app to shut down in 2026 as Disney fully integrates service into Disney+

Disney will shut down the standalone Hulu app in 2026 and move all of its shows, movies, and live content into Disney+, according to multiple media reports.

As per the media reports, Disney has confirmed that all Hulu content - including general entertainment, live sports, news, and original programming - will be accessible directly within the Disney+ platform from early 2026. The integration aims to streamline the user experience, reduce subscriber churn, and improve operational efficiencies.

While the Hulu brand will continue as a content hub inside Disney+, subscribers in the U.S. will still have the option to purchase Hulu separately or as part of a bundle with Disney+. The company has also announced that Hulu + Live TV will transition to sports streaming platform Fubo through a joint venture, before being incorporated into Disney+ in the future.

Internationally, TechRadar reports that Hulu will replace the existing Star hub in Disney+ starting in late 2025, unifying the global brand under a single interface.

The move comes as Disney consolidates its streaming operations to compete more aggressively in the crowded market dominated by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max. Pricing details for the merged platform have not yet been disclosed.