Hungama Digital Media rebrands Hungama App as Hungama OTT

Hungama Digital Media, a digital entertainment channel, rebrands its flagship platform, Hungama App, as Hungama OTT. This evolution reflects Hungama’s vision of a unified, all-in-one entertainment destination.

Hungama OTT offers a diverse and premium content library, including binge-worthy Hungama Originals, blockbuster movies, hit music videos, podcasts, audio dramas, and audiobooks. With a rich selection of regional and international hits, the platform caters to a wide audience.

This rebranding reinforces its commitment to accessibility, ensuring entertainment is always at users’ fingertips. Whether it’s music lovers, movie buffs, or podcast enthusiasts, Hungama OTT remains the go-to destination for immersive entertainment.

The platform enables users to access blockbusters from Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional Indian languages across genres. With its foray into original programming, Hungama is redefining digital content in India. Hungama Originals go beyond conventional storytelling, offering quality narratives to digital audiences.

The Hungama video library includes over 5,000 films in English, Hindi, and regional languages, along with a vast catalogue of 1,500+ short films. Additionally, it features 7,500+ hours of kids and television content and over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humour and spirituality.