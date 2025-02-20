I&B Ministry issues advisory to OTT platforms on content regulation

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has issued an advisory to OTT platforms and self-regulatory bodies, emphasising strict compliance with Indian laws and the Code of Ethics under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The advisory follows concerns raised by members of Parliament, statutory organisations, and the public regarding the presence of obscene, vulgar, and pornographic content on digital platforms.

Advertisment

The ministry has directed OTT platforms to strictly follow content classification rules, implement parental locks for adult-rated content, and ensure access controls to prevent minors from viewing inappropriate material. Platforms must not transmit content prohibited by law and should exercise caution while depicting sensitive topics to prevent violations.

The advisory also reminds self-regulatory bodies to proactively oversee compliance with the Code of Ethics. It cites legal provisions, including the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, which prohibit the publication of obscene, pornographic, or sexually explicit content.

OTT platforms and self-regulatory bodies have been advised to take immediate corrective measures to ensure compliance, failing which further action may be taken under relevant legal provisions.